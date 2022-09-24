HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Louise Churman, 75, a long-time resident of Howland, entered the gates of heaven on Thursday, September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on August 11, 1947, daughter of the late Michael and Amelia (Skrok) Patrick in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Ann graduated from Howland High School in 1965 and became a staple of the Howland Community as the high school secretary for nearly 40 years.

She was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, where she married her late husband John on November 24, 1973. Throughout her years, she was a member of Parish Council, a Eucharistic Minister, chairperson of her Class of 1965 Reunion Committee, Co-Chairman for the Howland Schools Relay for Life team, a member of the Howland Band Boosters when her daughter Cindy was in marching band, PTO President when her daughters were in elementary school, and a committee member of her Church’s 300 Club and Lottery Fundraiser. Mostly, she was her daughter’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader in life; never missing a school play, game, recital, band or choir show, or any special event that created a wonderful memory.



Everyone who knew Ann, felt her huge heart and giving nature. She loved her morning coffee porch chats with her daughters and grandchildren, her monthly book club with former classmates and friends, long drives with no destination, family vacations, listening to polka music, and watching reality TV. She was an avid football fan, cheering on the Howland Tigers, Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Indians. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Ann will forever be remembered by her daughters Cindy and Kathy Churman, both of Howland; grandchildren Tyler and Madison Lombardo of Howland; honorary granddaughter Jade (Josh) Morris of Missouri; sisters Mary Ann Patrick-Shultz of Howland, Shirley (Phil) Dyer of Warren, and Michaelene (David) Gersper of Indiana; nephew Michael (Brooke) Dyer of Cortland; niece / goddaughter Renee Christy and family of Kinsman and niece Jen Stevens and family of Michigan; and great-nephew Henry Dyer of Cortland. She also leaves behind many loved cousins, dear friends, her beloved Howland High School family, and four loved fur grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Churman, father-in-law Michael Churman, mother-in-law Donna Churman, brother-in-law Joseph Shultz, and best friend Rose Duff.



The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff of The Hope Center and MVI Hospice for their compassionate care during Ann’s illness. They’d also like to thank all of the family and friends for their continued support and prayers.



Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ann on Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, and again on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Rad NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All About the Pawz Dog Rescue via PayPal: lovemydogs7@yahoo.com or Venmo: @Allaboutthepawz or to the Howland Community Scholarship Foundation, in Ann’s name, mailed to 8200 South Street, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.