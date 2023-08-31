WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Graham, 95, passed away passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Just Like Home.

Anna was born August 27, 1928, in Fourni, Greece, the daughter of Gust and Georgia (Voudouris) Kanakis.

Anna came to Warren in 1951 from Greece.

She retired From the GM Assembly Plant after ten years.

Anna was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and was a member of the Koursaros Club.

She enjoyed traveling especially to Fourni Greece.

Anna will be missed by her two children James N. (Nitsa) Graham of Warren, and Georgette (James) Kondolios of Warren, four grandchildren Nick (Nikki) Graham, Anthitsa (Frank) Tempesta, Anna (Joe) Graham, and Pamela (George) Kassos, eight great-grandchildren Jimmy and Johnny Graham, Gia and Francesca Tempesta, Nicholas and Jaela Graham and Michael and Dimitri Kassos, a sister Peggy (George) Lahanis-Skoutzis, a sister-in-law Helen Graham of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nicholas J. Graham whom she married November 30, 1946, and passed away September 9, 1997, two brothers Vasili and Peter Kanakis, and a brother-in-law John Graham.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Anna from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. today at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be held at 12:00 Noon at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

The burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anna’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Thank you to all the caregivers and Southern Care Hospice for their help throughout the process.

