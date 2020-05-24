Anna Cesta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Cesta, 90, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born February 15, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Fabio and Filomena Massaro.

Anna came to Warren in 1947 and moved to Champion in 1976.

She was a waitress at Italian Restaurants in Warren for many years and was the co-owner with her husband of Champion Chicken & Pizza, also known as Nino’s.

Anna was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, cooking and loved being with her family.

Anna is survived by her four children, Nino (Debra) Cesta of Champion, Nancy (John) Termine of Howland, John (Darlene) Cesta of Champion and David (Maria) Cesta of Champion; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Ugo (Gulia) Massaro of L’Aquila, Italy; two sister-in-laws, Connie Massaro of Howland and Lillian (John) Hinkson of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Venturino Cesta whom she married October 11, 1952, and passed away December 16, 2001; a son, Frank Cesta; a grandchild, Luke Cesta; two brothers, Cesidio “Jesse” and Mario Massaro; a sister, Minnie Cesta.

Private calling hours and a service will be held Tuesday, May 26 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anna’s name to North East Ohio Children’s Rehabilitation Center 885 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 or the Trumbull County Summer Enrichment Program for Handicapped Children c/o 2202 Niles Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

