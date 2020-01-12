Ann Prokop, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Prokop, 94, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born June 14, 1925, in Fayette, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Mary Buran.

She was a graduate of Bazetta High School.

She retired from Hillside Hospital as the receptionist after 10 years. She previously worked at Mullin Mfg.

Ann was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church in Warren).

She enjoyed cooking and baking.

Ann is survived by her two sons John E. (Diane) Prokop of Bristolville, and Gary Prokop of Warren; one granddaughter, Christine Prokop.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands John Prokop whom she married September 14, 1946 and passed away November 2, 1966 and Joseph Prokop who passed December 24, 2004; two brothers, Joseph Buran and John Buran; two sisters Marge Stavisky and Marian Lobas.

Per Ann’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Ann’s family.

To send flowers to Ann’s family, please visit our floral section.