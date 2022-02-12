CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie T. Palcich, 76, of Cortland passed away Sunday afternoon, January 30, 2022 at her home.

Ann Marie was born on October 28, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George F. and Joanna (Patrone) Palcich, Jr.

Ann Marie grew up in Niles and attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School until her family built their home in Champion. She graduated from Champion High School in 1963. She received several academic honors and sang in the school’s choir and Triple Trio.

She attended Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing for a year and then had worked for several doctors. She retired from St. Josephs Riverside Hospital after 40 years where she worked as a certified medical transcriber in Radiology and Oncology for Dr. John McGreevey, Dr. H. Shin, and Dr. Edward Walker.

Besides her work, Ann Marie enjoyed singing with the Square County Chapter of Sweet Adeline’s. She loved to cook and enjoyed tweaking recipes from her many cookbooks and sharing them at family gatherings. Ann Marie helped with feeding the JFK Eagles football team when her cousin’s sons played and also helped with the LaBrae Band when her niece was in school. She loved all animals and helped rescue several cats and kittens. She was a member of St. William’s Church and had volunteered to work the festivals and fish dinners in the past.

Ann Marie will always be remembered by her sister, Georgann (William) Hollender of Leavittsburg, and nieces, Ashley and Christen. She also leaves her fur babies who were very special to her.

Ann Marie’s family honored her with private services at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, followed by a burial at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

