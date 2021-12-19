NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Long, 85, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren after a brief illness.

Ann was born October 16, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Ben and Elsie Pandelli.

She graduated on June 10, 1954 from Warren G. Harding.

Ann began her federal government career as a young girl fresh out of high school, working at Ravenna Arsenal and the Lordstown Ordnance Depot, leaving both only when they closed active operations. In 1971, she returned to federal service at the Youngstown Air Force Base where she worked as a secretary, assistant in contracting and computer operations, while also working part-time jobs at local department stores. 20 years later, she accepted a computer operations position at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and continued there until retirement in 1994.

Following retirement, Ann moved to Florida and enjoyed many years of traveling and sharing her time with family and friends in Florida, Virginia, and Ohio, consisting of many “happy hours,” bocce, beaches, and water aerobics. In addition to her love for butterflies and her grandchildren, she loved the Siesta Bay community where she resided in Florida, very close to her favorite islands, Sanibel and Captiva. In 2018, Ann sold her home in Florida and moved back to Niles, Ohio to spend her final years with her family.

She always looked forward to monthly luncheons with her airbase gals and Ohio State & Notre Dame football games. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and cuisine. Ann had a fond love for music, and Frank Sinatra was always playing whether it was in her car or at home. Her holistic lifestyle was one of her greatest passions, evidenced by her collection of pink Himalayan salt lamps, which will always be a symbol of her to her loved ones. Teaching family and friends, or even interested strangers, on this holistic approach, brought her such joy.

Ann will be deeply missed by her two children, Benny Long, Sr. of Warren and Joseph V. (Michelle) Long of Champion; three grandchildren, Sabrina (Joshua) Kifer, Benny Long, Jr. and Daniel Long; two step-grandchildren, Ken Mazurkiewicz and Kylie (Michael) Keleman; one great-grandson, Brady Kifer and two step-great granddaughters, Annelise Kifer and Rylie Keleman and a niece, Lisa (Daniel) Hosack of Hubbard.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Joseph V. Long, Jr.; a sister, Mary A. Rosile; a brother-in-law, John J. Rosile, Sr. and a nephew, John J. Rosile, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the Joe Long Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to “Joe Long Scholarship” and mail to Joe Long Scholarship Foundation, 3379 Eagles Loft, Unit C, Cortland, OH 44410.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. Rev. Christopher Cicero will lead prayers at 5:00 p.m.

Due to the current health situation, social distancing measures are to be observed, as well as facial coverings.

A graveside burial will take place in the spring to lay Ann to rest.

