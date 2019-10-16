Ann E. Kassos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann E. Kassos, 49, of Warren, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019 at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center from congestive heart failure.

Ann was born November 8, 1969 in Akron, the daughter of Philip and Donna (Allbritton) Weidman.

She was a 1988 graduate of Dover High School and continued her education at Akron University.

Ann was employed as an office clerk for the last 20 years at Premium Meats and was an active member at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

Ann had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and watching movies. She always made her family her top priority and loved spending time with them.

She leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her husband of over 27 years Matthew “Matt” Kassos whom she married August 23, 1992, three children Katherine “Katie” Kassos, Nicholas “Nick” Kassos and Elizabeth “Beth” Kassos all of Warren, her mother Donna Weidman of Warren, her father Philip Weidman of Dover, a brother Michael (Vicky) Weidman of Dover, a sister Amanda (Brett) Wilcox of Dover and a father-in-law Michael Kassos of Warren along with nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by mother-in-law Harriet Kassos, step-father Dr. Thomas Urbain and step-mother Sheri Weidman.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, October17, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

There will be a funeral service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery, Howland.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ann’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 4448.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Ann’s family.