WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Camisa Guarnieri, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at her home with family members at her side.

Ann was born October 20, 1927, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of Anna Johnson Camisa and Guido Camisa.

She moved to Warren, Ohio in her junior year of high school, graduating in 1945 from Warren G. Harding High School. She attended both Ohio University and Kent State University.

She worked for the Union Savings Bank prior to her marriage to Albert S. Guarnieri in 1953 and after raising their children, Ann assisted in the family business.

Ann always exuded a warm and youthful vivaciousness along with a blend of determination and tolerance. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Warren Ohio and sang in the choir.

She loved acting and was one of the original members of the community Trumbull New Theater (TNT), acting in plays from the 1950s-1980s. She particularly enjoyed performing with Austin Pendleton in the play “The Seagull”. We believe she was the last living member of the original TNT Players. Among other supporting roles, Ann served on the St. Joseph’s Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, was active in her kids school activities at Blessed Sacrament grade school through John F. Kennedy High School, and she even was a model for the Warren fine clothing store events put on by “Roberta’s”. Ann had a keen interest in history and was proud that her ancestral grandfather was Governor Joseph Johnson, the only governor of Virginia from west of the Appalachian mountains. Inspired by her younger days in the West Virginia mountains, Ann had a love for beauty, nature and animals and, of course, sports. She and Albert both actively followed all the kid’s sports, Cleveland teams, West Virginia University and Notre Dame. They also shared a passion for golf, and Ann was an active member of the ladies golf group “Chip n Putt” for over 50 years, in addition to being a part of the Trumbull Country Club and playing in various women’s’ tournaments over the years.

She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed the time she and Albert spent at Hilton Head Island over the 50 years they vacationed on the beautiful island. Much time was spent there with friends and family with so many wonderful memories.

Ann loved her husband, Albert, her family and her friends. Simply put: she loved life, once saying “You have no idea how lucky I’ve been.” Her family and friends were certainly lucky to have so many wonderful years of love and happiness with Ann.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Guido Camisa and her two brothers Louis Camisa (Tennessee) and Edward Camisa (Michigan).

She is survived by her husband Albert S. Guarnieri; three sons Robert (Donna), John (Jodi) and Albert E. (Kristen) and a daughter Patricia (Richard McClerin); eight grandchildren Brett Guarnieri, Christina Noonan, Michael Guarnieri, Kristen Battaglia, Brian Guarnieri, Kelli Guarnieri, Marcus Guarnieri and Kendra Guarnieri and five great-grandchildren Jack Noonan, Ben Noonan, Eliana Guarnieri, Beckett Guarnieri and Grace Guarnieri and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Funeral Home. Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St James Church, 2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Masks and social distancing are requested at the funeral home and in church.

For those unable to attend the services, a livestream will be available on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Parish facebook page.

Contributions may be made in the form of flowers or donations to Trumbull New Theater (trumbullnewtheatre.com), 5883 Youngstown Niles Road, Niles Ohio 44486, or St Joseph Warren Hospital Auxiliary, 667 Eastland Ave SE Warren, Ohio 44484

