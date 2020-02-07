Angelo Soletro, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Soletro, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 21, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the son of Daniel and Mary Soletro.

He retired from Trumbull County Maintenance Department as a painter after 30 years. He previously worked for Mascio Painting Company.

Angelo was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle and cooking.

Angelo served our country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his siblings, Daniel Soletro, Jr., Lucille (Larry) D’Andrea, Cecelia (George) McCluer and Jerre Soletro all of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews, especially Danny and Jerry Soletro.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Anthony Soletro and two sisters, Fannie Licavoli and Rose Pissini.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A service will be Monday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Francis Katinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Angelo’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

