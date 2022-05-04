WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline “Angie” Lucia of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center with her son and daughter-in-law at her bedside.

Angeline was born on March 12, 1930, in Sicily, Italy, the daughter of Peter and Augustina Merlina. Her family immigrated to America and resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when she was 16 years old.

On September 27, 1952, she married Nicholas S. Lucia and started a family. In 1964 they moved to Warren, Ohio. They shared 42 years of marriage, until his passing on June 11, 1994.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress and through the years worked at Kaufmann’s, Joseph Horne’s and Matina’s Bridal. She loved to travel and went back to see family in Italy twice. She belonged to the Goodtimers’ Club at the YWCA. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, watching old movies, playing the Italian card game “Scopa” and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Angeline was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and then Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lisa (John) Mosko of Warren; son, John (Barbara) Lucia of Fort Mill, South Carolina, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren, Christopher Mosko, Matthew (Marie) Mosko, David (Amanda) Mosko, Brian Mendenhall, Angelica (Damien) Carter, Alexandria Lucia, Anna (Ray) Knight and John Lucia; ten great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Michael Mendenhall; niece, Tammy (Rick) Emery and nieces and nephews in Rome, Italy.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her daughter, Linda Mendenhall and her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Zina) Merlina and Mario (Helen) Merlina.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation of America in Angeline’s memory to https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14878&n=188021.

