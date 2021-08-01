Angela Tombar, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Tombar, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, July 30, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born August 3, 1929, in Krebs, Oklahoma, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Paolucci) Sellars.

She came to Warren in 1931 and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Angela was a member of St. William Parish in Champion and belonged to the Golden Agers of St. Williams.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, going out to eat, gardening, polka dancing and beach vacations with the family; oh and spoiling her grandchildren!

She lived and raised her three children in the same home for over 65 years.

Angela is survived by her children, William S. Tombar, Jr., of Champion, Elaine Nicolaus of Champion and Linda (Thomas) Ozanich of Champion; three grandchildren, Jason (Abby) Nicolaus, Josh (Kristie) Ozanich and Lauren Ozanich; a great-grandson, Carter; a stepgreat-grandson, Owen; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Sellars and Dorothy (Robert) Scheitrumpf and a brother-in-law, Steve Tombar.

Angela is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William S. Tombar, Sr., whom she married April 19, 1952 and passed away February 24, 1993; a grandson, Christopher Nicolaus; three brothers, Nick, Dominic and Virgil Sellars and three sisters, Lucy Superak, Beatrice Mocella and Minnie Cioffi.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Williams Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue, NW, Warren, OH 44483, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at the Church with Fr. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Angela’s name to St. Williams Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.