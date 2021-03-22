Angela J. Davidson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angie J. (Lesko) Davidson, 49, died at 12:14 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital from an unexpected illness.

She was born on February 3, 1972 in Warren, the daughter of the late John P. Lesko and Patricia (Farris) Lesko.

Angie was a 1991 graduate of Warren G Harding High School.

Survivors include former spouse, Shawn Davidson of Leavittsburg, Ohio, married July 22, 2003; two sons, Zachary Davidson of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Braydon Hanshaw of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Charyl (Craig) Westbay of Milton, Vermont; one niece, Catlyn Westbay of Seattle, Washington; two nephews, Cody and Curt Westbay, of Milton, Vermont; an uncle, Joseph A. Lesko, Jr. of Newport, Michigan; three aunts, Anna (David) Peterson, Carol (William) Byland and Karen McClung, of Warren and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

At this time there will be no calling hours.

She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio next to her parents and grandparents. We will have a celebration of her life at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.