Angela Frascolla, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Frascolla, 90, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lake Vista in Cortland.

She was born February 19, 1930, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Steve J. and Thomasine Frascolla.

Angela graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She retired a Industrial Nurse at Packard and previously was a surgical nurse at St. Joseph Hospital. Angela was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, where she volunteered numerous of times.

She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, traveling and was avid reader.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Cathy (Krafcik) Armstrong, John (Karen) Krafcik, James (Amy) Krafcik, Steven Krafcik and Michael (Colleen) Krafcik, great nieces and nephews Hannah (Mickey Sanchez) Krafcik, Emerald, Casey, Elizabeth, Abigail, Caroline, Emily, Sophia and Aaron (Alexandria) Lee.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Florence Krafcik.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

The family, and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask.

Burial will be in All Souls

In lieu of flowers contributions may be to the St. Jude Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

