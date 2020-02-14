Andrew Presley McKean, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Presley McKean, 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, peacefully after an extended illness at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

Mr. McKean was born October 18, 1931, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, the son of Fred and Sara Davis McKean.

Mr. McKean was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict.

Andrew retired in 1987 from the State of Ohio as Manager of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services after over 30 years of exemplary service.

Upon retiring, Andrew remained active in his community and was Co-owner of several area restaurants and bars, most notably, The Pub in the Eastwood Mall.

Andy was an avid fan and lifetime supporter of Warren G. Harding High School athletics. Friday night football games were one of his passions and he was very proud of the fact that he had regularly attended home games since his days as a high school student. Andy served as an officer of the Harding Football Booster Club during the 1970’s. He enjoyed attending Ohio State and Michigan football games, often in the company of his lifetime friends. His family was very important to Andy and he would often take extended trips to visit relatives away from Warren. Andy was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed discussing current events with his many friends and colleagues.

He is survived by Mr. Ralph Crago (brother-in-law, St. Louis, Missouri), Mrs. Clo McKean (sister-in-law, Warren, OH), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews. Close friends Regis Guinaugh and Peggy Massary mourn his passing as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings; Sylvester McKean, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; Jennie Staup, Utica, Pennsylvania; Daisy Helen McKean, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; Margaret McKean, Cleveland, Ohio; Harvey McKean, Montgomery, Alabama; Paige Moore, Massillon, OH; Edith Crago, St. Louis, Missouri; Letha McCormick, North Tonawanda, New York and Charles McKean, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Oh.

A service will follow the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor David R. Black officiating.

A private burial will be in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warren G. Harding Athletics Booster Club in Andrews memory.

