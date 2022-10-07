YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, shortly before his 77th birthday at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health in Youngstown due to complications acquired during his hospital stay.

Andy was born to Andrew J. and Mary (Politsky) Kostraba in Warren, Ohio. He had a beloved brother, Martin.

Andy graduated from Warren G Harding High School in 1963 and was a member of the AP state runner up 9-0-1 football team in 1962.

He worked for the B&O Railroad Company as a fireman and trackman. He was especially proud of working at Warren Tool Company next to his father.

Andy started at Ohio University on a football scholarship and graduated from there with a teaching degree in science and history.

He served 37 years in the Niles City school system, first as a teacher and then as a guidance counselor at Niles Edison. Andy took great pride in the successes of his former students, especially those he most challenged.

Andy’s heart and loyalties were dedicated to his Catholic faith, his wife and family, and his close and lifelong friends. He remained an eternal fan of the Harding Panthers and the University of Notre Dame.

Andy is survived by his wife, Patricia, his sons, Andrew and Steven (Angela), and his grandchildren, Sammy and Sophia.

At the request of Andy, a private service for immediate family (and no calling hours) was held on October 6, 2022 at St Mary and St Joseph Parish in Warren, Ohio.

He was laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Andy’s name to St. Mary and St Joseph Parish in Warren, the Warren Public Library, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, or the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

