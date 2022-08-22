WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew James “Andy” Basista, 95, of Warren passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at Washington Square Healthcare.

Andy was born on January 25, 1927 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John D and Anna Basista.

After graduating high school, Andy entered into military service in the United States Navy. He served during World War II, from 1945 through 1946 and then re-enlisted, serving an extra four years in the naval reserves until 1951. Andy earned the rank of Radioman Third Class and was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon returning home, Andy worked in the coal industry. Then, he moved on to work for Copperweld, from which he retired.

Andy was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

He loved his family very much and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andy will always be remembered by his son, Andrew (Angela) Basista of Columbus; brothers, John (Mary) Basista and James (Marge) Basista; sister, Agnes Butsko: god-daughters, Kristen Wiswell and Candice Perdun and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Besides his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn P. Basista who passed away in 2010.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Andy on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, 180 Belvedere Ave NE.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Lordstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Ave NE. Warren, OH 44483

A television tribute will air Tuesday August 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.