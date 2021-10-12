Amigine Obrad, Stow, Ohio

STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amigine (Titi) Obrad, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Arbors of Stow in Stow Ohio.

Amigine was born in Warren, Ohio on January 2, 1932, to Pasqualina and Annibale Titi of Abruzzo Italy.

She was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to work 27 years for the Ohio State Highway Patrol making many lifelong friends along the way.

She was a resident of Akron and Warren for most of her life. Upon retirement Amigine spent many years with her beloved husband, Jakob enjoying campfires and the RV life at the area’s best campgrounds.

Later in life she returned to Warren, Ohio and spent her time enjoying friends and family. She was actively involved in her local Tops Club and enjoyed attending Italian American social functions with her brother, Daniel. She was also actively involved with the State Highway Patrol and their Retiree Events. In her free time, she enjoyed Sudoku, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles. She was always reading up on the latest health trends and had a wealth of knowledge about vitamins and medicines. She was known for having a very sweetheart and was very giving to all those she met. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Gerald Yaugo; grandson, David Yaugo; stepdaughter, Linda Shoulders of Boulder, Colorado; brother, Daniel (Rosanna) Titi; nephew, Robert (Rose Ann) Titi; nieces, Debbie Titi, Linda and Diane Denovcheck and many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who she cherished.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jakob Obrad; a sister, Dorothy and a nephew, Daniel Titi, Jr.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people at the Arbors of Stow Nursing home for the staff’s special attention to the quality care of Amigine.

There will be a private celebration of her life at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. Amigine will be laid to rest next to her husband Jakob at Pineview Memorial Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

