VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Browning, 94, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Suites at Niles.

Amelia was born June 30, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Camillo and Angeline Veri.

Amelia was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1949 graduate of the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She retired in 1989 from Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital as the employee health nurse after 22 years.

Amelia was a member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Vienna. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family.

Amelia is survived by her three children Beth (Jeff Spall) Browning of Brunswick, Mary (Rocco) Nori of Niles and John Browning of Brooklyn, Ohio; two grandchildren, Thomas (Holly) Bradley and Amelia (Ryan) Perry; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Brycen, Logan and Thomas; a sister, Frances Roscoe of Warren and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Veri of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James David Browning whom she married November 29, 1952, and passed February 7, 2019; a son, James D. Browning; two brothers, Lawerence Veri and Donald Veri; a sister-in law, Donna Veri and a brother-in-law, Edward Roscoe.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Amelia Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church 291 Scoville Dr. Vienna, OH 44473.

A Mass will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Vienna Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Amelia’s name to Queen of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church291 Scoville Dr. Vienna, OH 44473 or St. Jude’s 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

