WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Louise Delatorre-Tomko, 87, passed away March 6, 2023.

Alice was born in Canton, Ohio, on February 10, 1936 to Guadalupe Delatorre and Josephine Delatorre.

Alice graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. She received an Associate degree in Art from Kent State University. She also graduated from Youngstown State University, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Fine Arts and a minor in Art History.

Alice retired from Packer Electric after 45 years of service.

Alice’s true passion was her work as an artist. In her own words, “I work primarily in oils. As I begin painting, it becomes a journey on canvas— a journey through the path of a soul. With my art, I hope to transport the viewer on a journey to previously unknown places and subjects that I hope will simulate the creative emotions within. I also hope to challenge the viewer to stop, to let go, and to enjoy the journey through life in a more relaxed moment that I feel is often lacking, and is especially critical in contemporary society.” She has been included in many solo and group exhibits and the recipient of numerous juried awards. Her work can be found in many private and corporate collections. She was a member of Trumbull Art Guild for many years and also exhibited in the TAG Annual, the Trumbull Area Artist Portrait Group at TAG, the Butler Institute of Art, the Sharon Valley Art Guild, PA and the Hoyt Institute of Fine Art. She was beloved by her family, coworkers, and her friends in the art community.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Linda (Stacey) Tomko-Plotts of Warren, Karen (Darell) Roberts of Warren, Dawn Scirocco of Warren, Leslie (Scott) Simerlink of Charlotte, North Carolina. She had 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Vera Millijon of Niles and a niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Laura Allen.

Alice’s family will honor her with a private ceremony.

“Who I Am”

My art is who I am. I wouldn’t be me without it and I thank God for my creativity.

I am, that I am.

-Alice Tomko (1936-2023)

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Alice’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Louise Delatorre-Tomko, please visit our floral store.