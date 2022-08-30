WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.

Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1964, she went on to attend Warren Business College for two years.

Alice worked for Job and Family Services as a case worker for seven years and was also a secretary for the Warren Board of Education.

Alice had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed Bingo and was an avid animal lover. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Alice will always be remembered by her step children and numerous step grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James Graham Sr.; a brother, Robert Storey and sister, Margaret Horcharik.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Alice on Friday morning, September 2, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

