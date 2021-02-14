Alexis Csehill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexis Csehill, 65, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at home after a courageous 13 year battle with cancer.

Alexis was born on June 3, 1955 (two months premature) in Warren, the daughter of the late Michael and Rachel Csehill. She came into this world a warrior and left us as a warrior too!

Alexis graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1973. She earned a BS in Math at Malone College in 1977. In the early 80’s, she continued her education by earning an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science at Kent State Trumbull.

Alexis learned her work ethic from her parents. She worked in the summers, during high school, in the office at Warren Sanitary Milk Company. She worked at Copperweld in the Industrial Engineering office. The last 27 years, she worked in the Accounts Payable office at Trumbull Industries.

Lex was competitive. She was a member of the Warren Sanitary Milk bowling team. She was a self-taught tennis player and was a member of the first women’s tennis team at Malone. She entered the Tribune Tennis Tournament in the 80’s and won a trophy in her age division. You could find her, with her sister, at Packard Park, Johnson Community Center, Kent Trumbull and Valhalla Indoor tennis courts.

Lex enjoyed many things. In warm weather, you would find her working outside in the yard, cutting the grass, tending to the garden, or flower beds. At any time, you’d find her in the kitchen cooking favorite family recipes or trying new favorites from magazines or friends’ recipes. She loved country music, the Oldies, and Pops at the Ballfield concerts. When it was too cold to be outside, you’d find her reading, working on crochet, counted-cross stitch and painting.

Alexis was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed going to the Scrapper’s baseball games. She followed the Oakland Raiders, even when they moved to Los Angeles and Las Vegas!

Lex was a great navigator on roadtrips with her sister, to Myrtle beach, traveling to museums to view historical exhibits, going to festivals, and visiting friends.

Alexis is survived by her sister, Debra; an uncle, Charles Csehill and cousins.

Besides her parents, many aunts and uncles and four cousins preceded her. What a homecoming that will be in Heaven!

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, February 15, 2021 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

A funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 with Chaplin Wayne Brenner officiating.

The family, and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

A private burial will be on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Saeger Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff at the Hope Center of Howland for their care during her chemotherapy treatments over the years.

Special thanks, also, to the Harbor Light-Transitions Hospice team for their care and support during this past month.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Alexis’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexis Csehill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.