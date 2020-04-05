Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 82 active closings. Click for more details.

Alexandru Munteanu, Cortland, Ohio

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

April 3, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Alexandru Munteanu, Cortland, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandru Munteanu, 71, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Cortland Health Care.

He was born October 13, 1948 in Bucharest, Romania the son of Vasile and Anna Munteanu.

He came to the U.S.A. in 1980 and retired from the Ohio Service and Supply as a cleaning supervisor after 23 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lucia Munteanu; a stepson, Albert (Maria) Airabetian; a grandchild, Alina Maria and a sister, Florica (George) Costea.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family calling hours and service will be held.

Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Alexandru’s family.       

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexandru Munteanu, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com