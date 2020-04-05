Alexandru Munteanu, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandru Munteanu, 71, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Cortland Health Care.

He was born October 13, 1948 in Bucharest, Romania the son of Vasile and Anna Munteanu.

He came to the U.S.A. in 1980 and retired from the Ohio Service and Supply as a cleaning supervisor after 23 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lucia Munteanu; a stepson, Albert (Maria) Airabetian; a grandchild, Alina Maria and a sister, Florica (George) Costea.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family calling hours and service will be held.

Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Alexandru’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexandru Munteanu, please visit our floral store.