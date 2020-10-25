Agnes J. Kulchock, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes J. Kulchock, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1931, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Lena Evangelista.

Agnes was a graduate of South Union High School, Pennsylvania. She moved to Warren in 1956.

She previously worked as a teller for Second National Bank for 15 years and was also the owner and operator Hobbie Shop on Mahoning Avenue in Champion for 5 years.

She also taught classes tole painting and decorating. Agnes was the founder of the Buckeye Tole Association. Agnes was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where she volunteered for the Texas Holdom Tournament, she also was a member of the Red Hatters. Agnes enjoyed tole painting, reading, loved listening to audible books, and loved going to casinos.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Kulchock, whom she married April 30, 1955; two brothers, Anthony “Tony” (Paula) Evangelista, Jr. of Warren and Leno (Wanda) Evangelista of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and two sisters Stella Nemeth of Warren and Jennie Ventura of Plymouth, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donald Kulchock, Jr. and brother, Lebro Evangelista.

A private Burial and Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Agnes’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

