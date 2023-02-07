WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelfa M. Cuesta, 91, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born July 19, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Manuel and Magdalena Ledo Calderon.

She received a B.S. in Elem Ed, from the University of Havana, came here from Cuba in 1975, and was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1986 with a B.S. of Fine Arts.

She retired in 1998 as the office manager for husband Dr. Julio E. Cuesta after 15 years.

Adelfa was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, and a member of the Trumbull County Medical Society Alliance. She furthered her education in Drama, directing, writing and producing plays.

Adelfa will be missed by her children Julio N. (Michelle) Cuesta of Pennsylvania, Alina Cuesta of Warren, Gricel Cuesta of Orlando, Florida, six grandsons, and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, husband Julio E. Cuesta M.D. whom she married July 21, 1956, and passed away March 6, 2017, 2 brothers., and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

