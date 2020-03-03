Peter John Mangino, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter John Mangino, 62, of Martha St. died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on March 1, 1958 a son of the late Andy and Delores (Bulisco) Mangino.

Pete was a truck driver for over 30 years working for numerous companies including CJ Long and McClymonds Trucking.

He also enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by two brother, Richard “Rick” Mangino and his wife Mindy of Tennessee and Andy “Munj” Mangino and his wife Janine of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gray Mangino and one sister, Andrea Mangino-Styers.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Blessing service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Vitus Cemetery.