My Valley Tributes

Peter J. Nagy Obituary

Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 04:08 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 04:08 PM EST

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Peter J. Nagy, 64, of Cornersburg, passed away Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019, of natural causes at his home.

Peter was born March 4, 1954, in Youngstown and was the son of Peter J., Sr. and Loretta Vidis Nagy.

He grew up on Bessemer Street on the city’s west side and attended Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School nearby, where he was an altar server at the church.

Pete was a 1972 graduate of Chaney High School and worked several jobs during his career.

He was a hard worker and valued employee at the Moyers Pants Factory, Berkowitz & Sons and at the Fairhaven Workshop in Niles.

Pete enjoyed playing guitar with his friends, fishing with his father and making his own fishing lures. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the St. Christine League at Wedgewood Lanes. Pete also enjoyed cooking and canning and made delicious salsa and hot peppers. “Uncle Pete,” as he was known to his family and friends, carried on the Hungarian tradition of cooking bacon over a wood fire, which he used to make his fantastic bacon bread. He was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Mr. Nagy leaves his father, Pete, Sr., with whom he made his home; his sister, Teresa Lord (Tim Sheppa) of Austintown; his nephew and godson, Michael (Trisha) Lord of Sumter, South Carolina; his godmother, Rose Kohl; two great-nieces, Ayla, Anoura and a great-nephew, Alex. Pete also leaves many cousins and friends who will also miss him dearly.

Pete was a kind and gentle soul who will always be remembered as a good-hearted person by all who knew and loved him.

His mother, Loretta, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial, to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 North Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Pete’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times:
12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert Beader Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Beader Obituary

    South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Charles Potyonek Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Potyonek Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert L. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert L. Thompson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peter J. Nagy Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peter J. Nagy Obituary

    Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Betty Jean Vesco Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers