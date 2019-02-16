Peter J. Nagy Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Peter J. Nagy, 64, of Cornersburg, passed away Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019, of natural causes at his home.

Peter was born March 4, 1954, in Youngstown and was the son of Peter J., Sr. and Loretta Vidis Nagy.

He grew up on Bessemer Street on the city’s west side and attended Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School nearby, where he was an altar server at the church.

Pete was a 1972 graduate of Chaney High School and worked several jobs during his career.

He was a hard worker and valued employee at the Moyers Pants Factory, Berkowitz & Sons and at the Fairhaven Workshop in Niles.

Pete enjoyed playing guitar with his friends, fishing with his father and making his own fishing lures. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the St. Christine League at Wedgewood Lanes. Pete also enjoyed cooking and canning and made delicious salsa and hot peppers. “Uncle Pete,” as he was known to his family and friends, carried on the Hungarian tradition of cooking bacon over a wood fire, which he used to make his fantastic bacon bread. He was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Mr. Nagy leaves his father, Pete, Sr., with whom he made his home; his sister, Teresa Lord (Tim Sheppa) of Austintown; his nephew and godson, Michael (Trisha) Lord of Sumter, South Carolina; his godmother, Rose Kohl; two great-nieces, Ayla, Anoura and a great-nephew, Alex. Pete also leaves many cousins and friends who will also miss him dearly.

Pete was a kind and gentle soul who will always be remembered as a good-hearted person by all who knew and loved him.

His mother, Loretta, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial, to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 North Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Pete’s family.

