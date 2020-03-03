Peter Cefrick, Jr., Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Cefrick, Jr., 82, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Grove in New Wilmington with family at his side.



Peter was born on May 29, 1937 to Peter and Helen M. (Tomer) Cefrick, Sr. in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from West Middlesex High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from Duquesne University.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Peter worked as a pharmacist for St. Elizabeth Hospital until his retirement.

On March 3, 1962 he married his wife, Roberta (Rodgers) Cefrick, who survives at home.



He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church where he participated in many church activities, ushering and golfing in the church league.

In his younger years he played softball and umpired softball locally. Peter also enjoyed gardening. He loved to watch his grandsons play sports.



Peter is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; daughter, Lori Ann Cefrick-Jancso of West Middlesex; son, Paul Alan Cefrick of Pulaski; grandsons, Jonathan Peter Jancso and his fiancée, Alyssa Boyle and Jeremy Thomas Jancso and sisters, Cynthia (Robert) Bulick of Sharon, Patricia Taylor of New Wilmington and Helen Ruth Caldwell of Merrillville, Indiana.



He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Cefrick, Sr. and mother, Helen M. Cefrick.



Parastas prayer service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



Friends may call Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Panachida prayer service will be offered Thursday March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Marks, officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

