Perry Nicholas Obituary

Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Perry Nicholas, 86 of Warren, Ohio, passed away after a battle with leukemia at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Perry was born January 5, 1932, in Warren, the son of the late Alex and Sophia (Maniatis) Nicholas.

Perry graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1951, married the former Donna Berry in August of the same year and was drafted into the Army for two years.

After his discharge, he was employed as a sprinkler designer, retiring from Fire Foe Corporation in 1997.

Family was the single most important thing to Perry. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, a youth baseball coach, played Senior Olympics 3-on-3 basketball and enjoyed Texas Hold 'Em.

Perry attended Champion Presbyterian Church. He read his Bible daily and lived his life accordingly.

Perry is survived by his wife, Donna Nicholas of Warren, Ohio; sons, Craig Perry (Tammy) Nicholas of Howland, Ohio, Bruce Alan (Stacey) Nicholas of Cortland, Ohio and Perry David (Beth) Nicholas of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Renee Zadai of Champion, Ohio; brothers, Bill (Marge) Nicholas of Conway, South Carolina, Nick (Susan) Nicholas of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Jim (Carol) Nicholas of Cortland, Ohio and Earnie (Mary) Nicholas of Howland, Ohio; sister, Georgia (John- deceased) Leventis, of Houston, Texas. Perry will always be remembered by his beloved granddaughters, Natalie (Jim Antil), Abby, Olivia, Carina, Leah, Jessica, Emma Sabrina and stepgrandchildren, Jamie, Jessie, Liz and Andy.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Perry's family requests contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church or The Warren Family Mission, in lieu of flowers.

