Penny Lynn Stalnacker, Monroe, Ohio – Obituary

MONROE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Penny Lynn Stalnaker, age 76, died at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

She was born on March 14, 1943 in Painesville, Ohio, a daughter of Frances Lillian (Wolf) and Gene Elmo Miller.

Penny was a 1961 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and a graduate from Kent State University with a degree in English.

She taught second grade for Conneaut school district and later she worked along side her husband as an appraiser for First Merit Bank.

On June 3, 1966 she married Curts Lee Stalnaker.

Penny loved making jewelry, traveling the world and decorating her home with an eclectic flair.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years.

Survivors include her son, Jason D (Alisa) Stalnaker of Jefferson, Ohio; a brother, Scott Miller of Akron, Ohio and three granddaughters, Amber, Brittany and Colleen.



No public services will be held.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Andover handled the arrangements

