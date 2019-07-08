Pelagia T. “Bessie” Wise, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pelagia T. “Bessie” Wise, 87, formerly of Ridgewood Court, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Quality Life Services, New Castle.

She was born July 1, 1932, in Wampum, a daughter of the late Stanley and Pelagia (Olzak) Presnar.

She was married to the late Paul M. Wise who died November 10, 1990.

Mrs. Wise was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Church.

She enjoyed cooking, going to picnics and family reunions and crocheting. She dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Paula L. Rossi of New Castle and Paul M. Wise, Jr. and his wife, Annie, of New Castle; one brother, Stanley Presnar of New Castle; one sister, Margaret Jones of New Castle; six grandchildren, Erika Rossi, James Rossi, Stephanie Rossi, Ricky Rossi, Paul Wise, III and Kenneth Wise and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lucas, Brooklyn and Madeline.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Louis, Henry, Albert and Andrew Presnar and three sisters, Frances Cimperman, Bernice Babic and Catherine DeRosa.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Father Victor Molka will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum.

