Peggy L. Mason Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -

Peggy L. Mason, age 86, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Antonine Village in North Jackson.

Peggy was born December 30, 1931 in Moundsville, West Virginia to the late John and Bertha Dishman.

She was a graduate of Cameron High School.

Peggy enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene E. Mason, whom she married November 1, 1952; her brothers, James and Frederick Dishman and sisters, Betty Strait and Delores Martin.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Monos of Niles and Deirdre Nicholas of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Lesley, Natalie, Eric, Hayley and Zack and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Johnny and Ronald Dishman and three sisters, Phyllis Houston, Sara West and Mary Garrison.

A private funeral service was held at Antonine Village.

Memorial contributions may be made the Antonine Village, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.