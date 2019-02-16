My Valley Tributes

Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

Posted: Feb 15, 2019

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 07:15 PM EST

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Medford, officiating, for Peggy J. Bayus, 94, who died Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019, at David Simpson Hospice in Cleveland.

She was born January 24, 1925, in London England, a daughter of Ernest and May Wildman Rogers and came to the United States in 1946 from England.

Mrs. Bayus, a homemaker, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and served on various committees.

She was a member of the Hubbard Senior Citizens and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and baking.

Her husband, John S. Bayus, whom she married March 30, 1944, died November 21, 1996. She leaves a son, Jeffrey J. Bayus of Avon Lake; three daughters, Patricia A. Kukura of Painesville, Pamela J. Bayus of Painesville and Jeanne Ivancic and her husband, Will of Westlake; three grandchildren, John, Katrina and Sarah and three great-grandchildren, Bobbi Lynn, Anthony and Luca.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Eileen Jackson.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 19 one hour prior to the funeral services from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 Street Clair Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or to Our Lady of the Wayside, 38023 Colorado Avenue, Avon, OH 44011.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

