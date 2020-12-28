Peggy C. Richey, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy C. Richey, 54, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake, Ohio.

She was born June 8, 1966, in Salem, daughter of the late Roy E. Heck and Nancy Kennedy Curtis.

Peggy was a 33-year resident of Petersburg, previously residing in East Palestine.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown.

Peggy had a great love and passion for helping others and did that through message therapy for over 20 years. She was a proud and loving mother and grandmother as well as a friend to many.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Danny J. Richey; two sons, Andy (Kristi) Richey, Travis (Tori) Richey; daughter, Kennedy Richey; two brothers, David (Cindi) Heck and Greg (Terry) Heck; two sisters, Debbie (Dana) Mirone and Becky Heck as well as five grandsons, Liam Dillon, Peyton, Caleb, Emmitt and Luka Richey.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Nancy and Don Curtis; father, Roy Heck; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Nedra Richey; brother-in-law, Jon Richey; niece, Katie Biroschak and the loved, Liam and Oliver Sugar and Christian Ward.

A private viewing will be held for the family, with a celebration of her life to be announced in the spring, once safe to gather.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

