Pearl Mae Young, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Mae Young, 91, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She was the daughter of Louis and Cleo Duff.

She is survived by one daughter: Patty Vrankovich of Riverview, Pennsylvania, grandsons; Matthew Vrankovich of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Vrankovich and his fiancé’ Jessica Kroll of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, granddaughters; Carrie Elder and her Husband Toby of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Julie Young of Fombell, Pennsylvania, great-grandchildren; Reagan and Jesse Vrankovich, Matty, Emma, Ava and Nicholas Vrankovich, William, Anna and Emmie Elder and Will, Blake and Lilia Kroll, one sister; Dora Bennett and her husband John of Ellwood City, and one daughter-in-law; Linda Young.

She was preceded in death, by her husband, of 58 years, Henry E. Young, one son, John E. Young, son-in-law, Rudy Vrankovich and four brothers; Harry, Frank, and Floyd (Shirley) and Glenn Duff.

She married the love of her life, Henry E. Young, in 1948 in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening and her flowers. She was a member of Riverview Free Methodist Church of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania for many years and she enjoyed hymns and country western music.

The family will receive friends, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at TURNER FUNERAL HOME IN ELLWOOD CITY, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery, in Ellwood City, PA.

In lieu of flower, the family is requesting donations be made to Riverview Free Methodist Church of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

