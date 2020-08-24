Pearl M. Houser, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. Houser, 91, passed away August 21, 2020, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Pearl was born June 1, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois, daughter of the late Raymond Jewel and Laura Campbell Duffy.

She was a member of the Rogers United Methodist Church and worked as a Wrapper for A&P in Salem for 16 years prior to retirement.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Victor “Bud” Houser; son, Rob Houser; daughter, Cindy Ferguson and three brothers, Pete, Richard and Cart Duffy.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Krista (Dave) Cartwright of Rogers, Jennifer (Lee) Ferguson of Lisbon, Travis (Amanda) Ferguson of Wellsville; three great-grandchildren, Lanie, Duffy and Emma; daughter-in-law, Judi Houser of Rogers and a son-in-law, Blair Ferguson of Lisbon.

Following Pearl’s wishes, no public services will be held.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

More stories from WKBN.com: