Pearl Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Johnson, 101, of 1630 Keri Drive SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born August 27, 1918 in Aiken, South Carolina, the daughter of Jack and Lidya Bussey Johnson, residing in the area for 64 years, coming from Augusta, Georgia.

Ms. Johnson was a self-employed housekeeper for 25 years, before retiring in 1991.

She was a member of House of Prayer UHC, where she was the Mother of the Church and served on the Mothers Board.

She leaves to mourn 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Ms. Sandra Johnson, who she lived with and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Johnson and one daughter, Ms. Emma Seawood.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel with calling hours to be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Social Distancing will be up held.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.