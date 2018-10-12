Pearl Bertha Vellone Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Pearl Bertha Vellone, 92, of Forest Avenue, Shenango Township, died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born July 29, 1926 in Somerset, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Joseph and Adele (Literini) Rigotti.

She was married to the late Edward F. Vellone who died May 13, 2018.

Mrs. Vellone was a cashier for Loblaws, Valu King and Kmart retiring after over 40 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Mary Martha Guild.

Mrs. Vellone enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol J. Malizia and husband, Mickey, of New Castle; one brother, Norman Rigotti and companion, Lina Hall, of Lady Lakes, Florida; two grandchildren, Lisa Calabria and Kevin McKeever and four great-grandchildren, Miranda, Shane, Faye and Cre`.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Rigotti.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be sent to: New Castle Cancer Support Group, 1114 Dewey Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.