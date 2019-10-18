Pearl A. Bailey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl A. Bailey, 92, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Pearl was born in Masury, Ohio, to Silas and Alberta Baxter.

A 1945 graduate of Hickory High School, Pearl went to work at Westinghouse supporting the war effort. She retired from the Hermitage School District Business Office in 1989.

Pearl was a “volunteer”. She could be seen zipping around the Valley in her PT Cruiser on her way to various events and activities she helped with. She was very active in the Hickory United Methodist Church holding several positions over the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and was especially proud of her work with the grief support group she founded. Always keeping busy, she also worked many days at the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell and the Hermitage YMCA.

She is survived by a son, Doane Bailey (Karole); daughter, Jeanne Deiger; daughter, Sandra Rowe (Charles); sister, Olive Bair; grandchildren, Krista Stevens (Matthew), Scott Bailey (Andrea), Aaron Bailey (Karin Lilliedahl), Jessica Mitchell (Michael) and Jordan Rowe and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Dan, her husband of 55 years.

Pearl was a resident at St. John XXIII Personal Care Home. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of St. John XXIII home for their excellent care given to Pearl the past months.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Hickory United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage PA 16148.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.