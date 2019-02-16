Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Pauline Rose Ezzo, 96, passed away early Friday morning, February 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Pauline was born August 30, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Ralph and Caroline Farina Catone and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ezzo worked various jobs throughout her lifetime including waitressing at Sweet William’s and at McMenamy’s, which she greatly enjoyed and she worked at Packard Electric.

Pauline also dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Pauline greatly enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She also loved singing, was “crafty” and enjoyed making decorations with her family.

Pauline was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge Aerie 2172, Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as madam president and vice-president for many years.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Her husband of 60 years, Frank Ezzo, whom she married March 2, 1941, passed away February 6, 2002.

Pauline leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Josephine “Jo” (Jim) Villecco of Niles; two sons, Daniel (Bernadette) Ezzo of Youngstown and Thomas J. (Tamie) Ezzo of Liberty Township; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Pauline will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, a daughter, Darlene M. Ezzo Francis; six brothers, Joseph, Quimby, Anthony, Frank, Angelo and John Catone and three sisters, Theresa Trebella, Mary Scaglione and Phyllis Sitnik, preceded Pauline in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Pauline will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Pauline’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX.