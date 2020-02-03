Pauline M. Green, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline M. Green, 91, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine.

She was born April 7, 1928 in Negley, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Grace Kennedy Cope.

Pauline was employed for ten years as a Secretary for the Family Recovery Service in Lisbon before retirement.

She was a Methodist by faith and enjoyed farming and canning.

Pauline is survived by three sons, Russel (Christy) Green of Youngstown, Michael (Pam) Green and John (Sandra) Green both of East Palestine; a brother, George (Dorothy) Cope of East Palestine; sister, Delores Harn of North Lima; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John “Bill” Green in 2008.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feruary 7, 2020 at the funeral home, with a private burial to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

