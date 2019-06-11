Pauline L. Longwell Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Longwell, of Sharon, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 46.

Ms. Longwell was born September 15, 1972, in Sharon, a daughter of Gary W. Longwell, Sr. and the late Sharon L. (Kloss) Longwell.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1991.

Pauline was employed by the Sharon School District and American Carpo-Russ Club, Sharon, where she enjoyed working in their respective kitchens.

She was a member of The Salvation Army, Sharon.

Pauline loved babysitting, completing word search and crossword puzzles and in her free time, painting Disney ceramics.

Besides her father, Pauline is survived by a son, Christopher Longwell and a brother, Gary W. Longwell II.

Besides her mother, Pauline was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Pauline Kloss.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.