Pauline L. Kellner Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Pauline L. Kellner, 92, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, at her residence. 

She was born May 30, 1926, in New Waterford, the daughter of the late George and Mary Metze. 

Pauline was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, being outdoors and in her younger years floral design. 

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Beverly (John) Devlin of Austintown; her grandchildren, Karl (Lisa) Devlin of Austintown, Karla (Matthew) Lassonde of Minnesota and great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Calin and William. 

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Margret, Bertha, Clara, Mary, Karl, Floyd, Donald, Charles, Merle and Clearance. 

Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 550 North Four Mile Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 in Pauline's name.

