Pauline L. Janas Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Private funeral services were held on Monday, February 11, 2019, for Pauline L. Janas, 91, who passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Pauline was born January 2, 1928, in Diamond, Ohio, a daughter of Michael P. Vasko and Anna Pavlik Vasko.

She was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and belonged to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society.

She worked at Ohio Lamp (G.E.) for 11 years; was a school bus driver for BCC for 11 years; worked at Belmont Park Cemetery for 47 years and worked at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home for 25 years, retiring in 2016.

Surviving is one daughter, Kathleen Janas of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William P. Janas, whom she married August 10, 1946; three brothers, Michael, Steve and George Vasko and five sisters, Mary Toporcer, Elizabeth Koval, Ann Bugno, Helen Vrbjar and Barbara Sudimak.

Pauline acknowledges her neighbors, Anna and Joe Varone, for their many kindnesses over the years and special thanks to the staff at Humility House (Austintown) for their excellent care and compassion.

Arrangements handle by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.