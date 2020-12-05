Pauline Ference, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Ference, 97, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Pauline was born on July 30, 1923, to Mary (Bobby) and Karol Siwiecki in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate and affectionately known as a homemaker.

On May 10, 1947, she married her husband, the late Ivan G. Ference, who passed away November 3, 2012.

She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church. She was currently a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Pauline volunteered at Sharon Regional Hospital for many years.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Frances) Ference of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Gregory (Annette) Ference of Hubbard, Ohio, Jeffrey (Anita) Ference of Blacklick, Ohio, Edward Ference and his companion, Chris Meriam of Seattle, Washington, Dennis (Adele) Ference of Charlotte, North Carolina, John “Jack” (Eileen) of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughters, Elizabeth “Bette” Green of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Christine (Scott) Niehaus of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Gene Rust of Masury, Ohio; sister, Dorothy Zajac of Farrell, Pennsylvania; brothers, Karl Siwiecki of Balch Springs, Texas, Bob (Annie) Siwiecki of Tampa, Florida; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; son, Timothy Ference; daughter, Mary “Patty” Rust; granddaughter, Jennifer Green; sisters, Julia Bonar, Mary Friedrich, Margaret Granatosky; brothers, George Siwiecki and David Siwiecki.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family, through the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.