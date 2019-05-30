Pauline Elizabeth McGoogan Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Elizabeth McGoogan, 86, of South Cherry Avenue, passed away at 1:36 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Alliance Community Hospital following a recent illness.

Mrs. McGoogan was born June 12, 1932 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Ernest H. and Ellen A. (Taylor) Anderson.

She was a beautician and owned and operated Pauline’s Beauty Shop in Lisbon for many years. Pauline also tended bar at Pinky’s and at the Lisbon Eagles for several years.

She was also an avid bowler, enjoyed golf and playing cards.

Her first husband, Michael G. Andrason, whom she married June 11, 1955, preceded her in death June 11, 1967. Her second husband, James P. McGoogan, whom she married October 6, 1969, preceded her in death December 5, 1994.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Parr of Elkhart, Indiana, Sally (James) Tarbet of Minerva and Michele Dangelo of Guilford Lake; sisters, Shirley Youmans of Sebring; brother, Jerry Anderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Eddie Parr, Ali Parr, Shane Barnett, Presley Tarbet, Michael, Jonathan and Nikole Dangelo and Thomas Elston; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Pauline was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Andrason; sisters, Agnes Anderson, Margaret Bryan and brother, Earl Anderson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon.

No funeral service will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contribution be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may also send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pauline Elizabeth McGoogan please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.