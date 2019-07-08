Paulina Isaila, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown for Paulina Isaila, 94, who passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Paulina was born in Romania on March 8, 1925, a daughter of Toader Goga and Maria Cimpeanu Goga.

She came to the United States from Romania in 1971.

She was a housewife and a member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church.

Surviving are a son, John (Elaine) Isaila, Jr. of Poland; a daughter, Monica (Dr. John) Nemes of Canfield and a grandson, Peter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Isaila, Sr., whom she married January 3, 1946; a daughter, Dorina; two brothers Toader and Petru and two sisters, Maria and Anica.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown and again, prior to the service on Wednesday, July 10, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

