Paulette A. Hall, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paulette A. Hall, 75, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born January 6, 1944 in Warren, the daughter of James, Sr. and Helen (Jackson) Minick and had lived in the area all her life.

Paulette attended Leavittsburg High School and had been a homemaker.

A member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, she became a big fan of car shows and Chinese auctions after she moved to the nursing home. She also enjoyed camping and was a big fan of 50s music.

She is sadly missed by her four daughters, Deborah Smith (Mark) of Cortland, Tammy Jacobs (Joe) of Boardman, Dawn Martin of Tennessee and Terrie Jackson (James) of Salem; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Mason (Rolland) of Leavittsburg and Lois Wasil of Niles; many nieces, nephews and their families and her former spouse, Richard Hall of Leavittsburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, James Minick, Jr. and David Novak.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Badanjek, officiating.

Interment will follow at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.