Paul W. Reinhardt, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul W. Reinhardt, age 83, of The Colony at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville passed away Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Monaca, Pennsylvania on November 19, 1936, a son of Carl and Lilly (Guy) Reinhardt.

He was a 1954 graduate of Beaver High School and served his country in the United States Navy.

On October 27, 1962 Paul married the former Nancy Cornman, she survives.

He was employed as a trainer at Duquesne Light Co. for 38 years.

He was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church, National Camping Travelers, Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society and Steam Engine Club and was a previous member of the Shrine Club.

As a Mason, he was 33rd degree member and past master of Adelphic F&AM #424, Jamestown and past master of St. James Lodge #0457. He enjoyed gardening, was a Lionel train collector and would repair theatre pipe organs. Paul and Nancy spent 25 winters in Wimauma, Florida.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Constance Paschall and her husband, Glen, of Houston, Texas and Mary Cochrum and her husband, Chris, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two sons, Carl Reinhardt and his wife, Michele, of Houston, Texas and John Reinhardt and his wife, Jessica, of Cleveland, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Sylvia Madragolas, Sarah Driscoll, Alena Vargus, Kathleen Paschall, Rebecca Reinhardt, William Reinhardt, Alyssa Reinhardt, Jesse Reinhardt, Amelia Reinhardt and Oliver Reinhardt and three great-grandchildren, Evangelina, Azlyn and Anakin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m. in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown with Rev. Sue Nageotte, Pastor of Jamestown Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery where F&AM #424 will conduct a Masonic Service and Jamestown Veteran’s Honor Guard will render military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 411 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.

