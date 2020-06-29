Paul R. Shaffer, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Shaffer passed away Wednesday, June 24.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will follow calling hours at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Lisa Grabb, officiating.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, June 30, on this obituary page.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.