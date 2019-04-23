Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul Morgan Lindenmuth, age,73, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown of natural causes.

Paul was born on December 15,1945 in Cooksburgh Pennsylvania, the son of Charles Edward and Helen Larue (Alvoe) LIndenmuth.

Paul worked at Packard Electric as a tow motor operator for 25 years.

Paul's most favorite passion was his family, hunting, fishing and helping someone in need.

Memories of Paul will be carried on by his loving family; his loving wife, Betty Jo Lindenmuth of Diamond whom he married on April 23,1966; his mother, Helen Larue Lindenmuth; his only son, Paul, Jr. of Diamond; two sisters, Beverly Lindsey of Clarion, Pennsylvania and Mary (Tom) of Bailey of Youngsville, Pennsylvania; one grandson, Corey and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Lindenmuth and his brothers, Lee, Jack, Willard, Burt, Robert and Jim.

Per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.